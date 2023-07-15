Matariki traffic: What you need to know if you’re travelling home today

Traffic is expected to peak just after midday as holidaymakers return to Auckland today. Photo / Andrew Warner

Traffic is expected to peak just after midday as holidaymakers return to Auckland today. Photo / Andrew Warner

Motorists could face long traffic queues north and south of Auckland from around midday as the Matariki holiday draws to a close.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has identified the likely chokepoints on state highways today and when traffic is likely to be heaviest.

Holidaymakers returning from north of Auckland are advised that traffic will be at its most free-flowing in the morning or in the early evening.

On State Highway 1 southbound, the roads are expected to get busier around 11am between Wellsford and Puhoi, and traffic will be heaviest between 12.30pm and 6pm.

Between Manukau and Bombay, it is likely to be busy from 11.30am and traffic will be heavy from around 1pm until 4pm.

For motorists returning to Wellington, southbound traffic at Ohau is expected to peak between 1pm and 5pm. On SH2 at Remutaka Hill, the heaviest traffic will be between 10am and 12.30pm.

NZTA’s predictions were based on previous years’ travel patterns at the busiest times, and could change depending on weather and other factors.

On the weather front, the last day of the Matariki weekend is expected to be partly cloudy in the upper North Island, with isolated showers increasing this evening in Auckland and Northland.

Similar conditions are expected tomorrow in Auckland as people return to work, with strong southwesterlies easing in the evening.

It will also be cloudy today between Waikato and Kapiti, with a few showers. Fine weather is forecast in Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Wairarapa, though the Wellington region may get scattered showers in the evening.

In the South Island, rain is forecast between Buller and Fiordland, with some heavy falls and possible thunderstorms.

It will be fine in Nelson and Marlborough at first before some showers later in the day. Canterbury, Otago and Southland will get some rain this morning but that will clear in the afternoon and evening.

A Strong Wind Watch is in place this afternoon for the lower North Island and inland South Island. Snow could also fall briefly on the Lewis Pass and the Milford Road this afternoon.