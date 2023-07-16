Matariki traffic: Slow-moving queues hamper returning holidaymakers

Motorists on the Southern Motorway are facing slow-moving traffic as Aucklanders make their way back to the big smoke after the long weekend.

There’s heavy traffic northbound on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, between Pōkeno and Papakura.

In the Far North, traffic is slow on State Highway 10 where it crosses the Kaeo River near the rugby club.

On the Waikato Expressway section of State Highway 1 just north of Hamilton, traffic is slow northbound between the Lake Road interchange and Taupiri.

Traffic is also slow-moving at the southern end of the Waikato Expressway beside Lake Karapiro.

Routes across the rest of the country appear to be free-flowing.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency had warned motorists earlier in the day about the known chokepoints and when they were set to be the busiest.

MATARIKI WEEKEND – PLAN AHEAD

Heading home after the long weekend? We are expecting high traffic volumes on #SH1 northbound Bombay - Manukau from 11:30am. To help avoid delays on your journeys, please visit https://t.co/4ZGSCrBPxY ^HJ pic.twitter.com/8HtKt2w9zB — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 15, 2023

Waka Kotahi’s predictions were based on previous years’ travel patterns at the busiest times and could change depending on weather and other factors.

On the weather front, the whole of the North Island should experience a few showers this evening, but a clear to cloudy day tomorrow with sporadic showers in the afternoon.

It’s a similar story for Canterbury and Otago, as this evening’s showers will pass overnight to reveal a cloudy and overcast day for tomorrow.

However, the West Coast will experience persistent showers that will increase and potentially become heavy from tomorrow morning until the afternoon.