Mānawatia a Matariki will be held at the Hamilton Lake Domain on June 28, from 2pm to 7pm. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Matariki ki Waikato celebrations are under way, with an impressive lineup of events.

From Pōkeno to Putāruru, and Kawhia to Kopu, the events calendar is full of events that promise to engage and educate the community on the cultural and spiritual significance of Matariki.

Festival director Waimihi Hotere (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Maniapoto) said celebrations would include old and new traditions.

“Matariki ki Waikato seeks to preserve both old and new traditions through our communities. By creating an inclusive and accessible space we ensure meaningful celebrations for future generations.

“This Matariki, we invite you to be part of the festivities in your community, including astronomy, arts, tree planting, kite flying, maramataka workshops, dance, live music, fashion, health, research, and awesome kai.