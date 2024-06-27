Advertisement
Matariki ki Waikato 2024: Events across Waikato to mark Māori New Year

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
Mānawatia a Matariki will be held at the Hamilton Lake Domain on June 28, from 2pm to 7pm. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Matariki ki Waikato celebrations are under way, with an impressive lineup of events.

From Pōkeno to Putāruru, and Kawhia to Kopu, the events calendar is full of events that promise to engage and educate the community on the cultural and spiritual significance of Matariki.

Festival director Waimihi Hotere (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Maniapoto) said celebrations would include old and new traditions.

“Matariki ki Waikato seeks to preserve both old and new traditions through our communities. By creating an inclusive and accessible space we ensure meaningful celebrations for future generations.

“This Matariki, we invite you to be part of the festivities in your community, including astronomy, arts, tree planting, kite flying, maramataka workshops, dance, live music, fashion, health, research, and awesome kai.

“We thank you, our communities for all of your energy and desire to continue connecting, remembering, and celebrating our New Year in Waikato.”

More information on the full list of scheduled events for the 2024 festival can be found on the Matariki ki Waikato website.

Matariki events

  • Te Kūiti, Honongā Taiao, Honongā Matariki: Until July 28, 8am to 5pm, at Centennial Park Playground. This is a series of events connecting the community to the local environment on bikes, walks, and flying kites.
  • Hamilton, Matariki Special Set Menu: June 30, at Restaurant on Alma, 7 Alma St, and Novotel Hamilton Tainui Hotel.
  • Hamilton, Matariki Film Festival: Until July 3, 6pm to 8.30pm, at the Lido Cinema. The film festival showcases the work of New Zealand’s local indigenous creatives.
  • Raglan, Matariki ki Whaingaroa: Until to August 6, at Raglan Old School Arts Centre. Showcasing Matariki of endless possibilities. Film, art, kōrero: Celebrating the power of indigenous knowledge.

  • Hamillton, Piripi Lambert: Matariki Kōrero at the Waikato Museum: On June 28, from 3pm to 4pm, Piripi Lambert will share his knowledge of Matariki and Waikato-Tainui, whilst touching on the traditional names of the stars in the Matariki cluster.

  • Hamilton, Matariki evening lecture: On June 28, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, at the Hamilton Astronomical Society. Join Richard Croy, president of the society for a lecture on the history and astronomy of Matariki.
  • Hamilton, Matariki Family Festival: On June 28, from 10am to 4pm, at the Hamilton Astronomical Society. Celebrating Matariki with live music, crafts, storytime, and more.
  • Karāpiro, Matariki Karāpiro: On June 28, from 5am to noon, at the Karāpiro Domain Ka kitea a Matariki. The kaupapa celebrates the rising of Matariki and the many associated works in and around the district.
  • Pōkeno, Matariki ki Pōkeno – He Ra Kohi Kumara: On June 28, from 10am to 2pm, at the Pōkeno Hall. Celebrating Matariki with an art corner, DIY poi pack, and more.
  • Hamilton, Mānawatia a Matariki: On June 28, from 2pm to 7pm, at the Hamilton Lake Domain. Celebration with live music, entertainment, food, markets, and more.
  • Hamilton, Fair Enough Matariki Mākete: On June 29, from 10am to 3pm, at the Hamilton Central Library. Art market featuring local Waikato artists.
  • Hamilton, L.A.B, Stan Walker, and Corrella: On June 29, from 6pm to 11pm, at the Claudelands Events Centre. L.A.B are hitting the road for their only New Zealand shows this winter to celebrate their new album, L.A.B VI, with one North Island show and one South Island show.

