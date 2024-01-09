The Mermaid Pools near Matapouri were a popular place to visit and swim, but they have been closed under a rāhui for more than four years to help restore the mauri of the pools and headland.

A picturesque natural pool, which used to be one of Northland’s most popular tourist spots, is slowly recovering after thousands of daily visitors were barred from entering.

The Mermaid Pools near Matapouri have been closed under a rāhui since April 2019, as the delicate ecosystem was being damaged by an influx of visitors.

Also known as Te Wai o Te Taniwha, the pools used to be visited by hundreds if not thousands of summer visitors, said Te Whānau ā Rangiwhakaahu Hapū Trust chairman Aperahama Edwards.

“They were in an appalling state when we closed them. There was a thick layer of slimy gunk blanketing the base of the pools, and the different algae and seagrasses had bleached and died,” he said.

The unofficial track to the Mermaid Pools was cut across the top of Otīto Scenic Reserve’s sacred Rangitapu Pā and the headland was being destroyed by all the foot traffic, Edwards said.

Alongside the rāhui, the Department of Conservation formally closed the access track, citing both health and safety and environmental concerns.

Edwards said the pools had no infrastructure - such as toilets or rubbish bins - and the track, pools and surrounding rocks were unsafe.

“The rescue helicopter was called out a number of times to [assist] people swept out of the pools or off the rocks into the ocean.”

The closure has had a “profound impact” in helping restore the mauri - or life force - of both the headlands and the pools, Edwards said.

The community has done extensive planting on the headland, with thousands of trees and plants maturing well, he said.

The pools themselves are being monitored and are showing signs of recovery.

But Edwards said the ecosystem is very delicate, with the pools only flushed out occasionally by high tides or big easterly swells.

Te Whānau ā Rangiwhakaahu Hapū Trust chairman Aperahama Edwards, pictured at Matapouri Beach when the rāhui was first mooted in early 2019, says the closure is helping to restore the delicate ecosystem to its former glory. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“We’re seeing signs of improvement, but it’s still a very, very long way away.”

While the rāhui was initially flouted by a number of Kiwi visitors, the closure’s intent is now widely respected, Edwards said.

“The intent is about protecting something that we treasure and the community treasures.

“We’ve got support [for the rāhui] regionally, nationally and even internationally - it would’ve been really hard without that support.”

The rāhui is set to remain in place indefinitely until the health and wellbeing of the Mermaid Pools is restored, he said.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years’ experience in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.