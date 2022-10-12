Emergency services are responding to an incident in Matamata.

One person has died following a serious crash between a car and a train in Waikato.

The accident occurred at the railway tracks on State Highway 27, near the intersection of Puketutu Rd and Hinuera Rd in Matamata shortly before 10am today.

The road near the intersection is closed and detour routes are in place.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance and a rapid response unit are responding.

Motorists travelling north will be detoured at Firth St and Hinuera Rd while those travelling south will be diverted at Hopkins and Hinuera Rds.