Oyster farms in north Auckland are closed due to norovirus contamination, threatening their survival.
Owners blame Auckland Council and Watercare for sewage overflows caused by inadequate infrastructure.
Watercare has a $450 million programme of works to improve wastewater services, with completion expected in 2028.
Oyster farms in north Auckland are closed until further notice and one producer says it is unlikely to survive after norovirus was found in the water where the shellfish are grown.
Matakana Oysters owner Tom Walters has blamed Auckland Council and Watercare, saying “they have let the area grow out of control before the infrastructure was put in place”, and now sewage overflows into waterways whenever it rains.
Walters said he detected norovirus in the water of his oyster beds after taking tests. Health New Zealand describes norovirus as an infectious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.
He says it has affected his business so badly he will be reduced to selling soup before shutting up shop for good.
“According to them, nobody swims, kayaks, fishes, sails or frolics in the river, let alone harvests wild shellfish.”
Watercare’s chief strategy and planning officer Priyan Perera said the company was committed to improving the situation.
“We sympathise with the Mahurangi Harbour oyster farmers and are committed to improving the situation for them.
“Watercare is currently delivering a $450 million programme of work that will transform wastewater services in the Warkworth area.
“Unfortunately, it is the final piece of the puzzle - the Warkworth growth-servicing pipeline - that will make the biggest difference in terms of reducing wet weather overflows to the Mahurangi River. This pipeline is currently being designed and we expect to complete it in 2028.
“While this pipeline is still some time away, we are doing everything we can to reduce the frequency of overflows in the shorter term. This includes installing a larger wastewater pipe along three sections of Elizabeth Street in the town centre.
”We received consent to do this work earlier this month and expect to start in August. We are also continuing to investigate where excessive stormwater is getting into the wastewater system, so we can address it."
Perera said Watercare was in regular contact with oyster farmers about the work and would provide alerts to any overflows to the harbour.
“We are meeting with them in person next week to update them on where we’re at.”
Rodney Local Board member Geoff Upson said it was a case of needing to prioritise funding, and questioned some spending going to less-pressing issues.
“It really frustrates me that we spend money on hurt-feeling stuff, and we’re not spending any money trying to catch up on these infrastructure deficits.”
A meeting between Watercare and affected businesses was planned for Monday, he said.