Today marks the start of a full redesign of the New Zealand Herald website and app.

Things are looking a little different around here.

For a start, the New Zealand Herald masthead is back at the top of our website.

We’ve also updated our typeface to make it more readable.

These modifications might seem trivial, but they are the start of a full redesign of the Herald site and app.

We will roll out the changes in stages, taking your feedback into account every step of the way.

Importantly, we will introduce new structure and labelling for our Opinion content. Our bylined opinion articles will be more clearly flagged with a different template style, clearer homepage signposting and a re-invigorated Opinion section page.

Next month, we will replace the pushdown adverts with new ads that provide a better experience for readers.

By the end of the year, we’ll have a totally revamped website. This will include a redesign for the top of our homepage and tech to allow us to regionalise and personalise more of the content based on factors such as where you live.

Each day the New Zealand Herald has hundreds of thousands more visits than other New Zealand news sites. Over the past four weeks, we’re seven times bigger than 1News’ website and 10 times bigger than RNZ.

This means we have a massive amount of infrastructure, so change takes time. It is also why we are taking a measured and staged approach to updating the Herald. We are aiming for classic good looks that showcases New Zealand’s best journalism.

Introducing our new typeface - Inter

For type fans, our new font is Inter. It is widely used because of its big x-height and readability. It was created by designer Rasmus Andersson. We will continue to use our slab serif, Stag, for Herald brand messaging.