Wairarapa area commander Inspector Nick Thom thanked the community for its support during the investigation.

“Information from the public has played a pivotal role in this investigation and I want to thank everyone who has helped us, including the dedicated investigators who have spent months following leads and making inquiries,” Thom said.

Six churches were targeted in the early hours of February 22, including the Anglican Church of the Epiphany, St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Masterton Baptist Church, and Equippers Church Masterton. Photo / Lynda Feringa

A local business was also targeted.

Emergency services only discovered that Masterton Baptist Church was on fire while they were on their way to a different church fire.

Up to 12 fire engines earlier rushed to fight the fires, which all started between 4.25am and 4.35am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

The blue light from a police car illiminates the damage to Masterton Baptist Church from the fire. Photo / David Dew

It appeared an object had been thrown through a window with an accelerant to start the fire at at least one church.

Three days later, police issued a warrant to arrest McRae, who they believed could assist with their inquiries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Philip Skoglund said in March that McRae was likely avoiding arrest and getting help to hide from police.

St Patrick’s Catholic Church praised the efforts of a local police officer who happened to be driving past, saw the building was “red hot”, and managed to dampen the flames with an outside hose until firefighters arrived.

Masterton Baptist Church elder David Dew viewed the damage through a doorway on the same morning of the fires after emergency services called him to the scene.

Dew said the fire brigade told him firefighters were on their way to reports of another church fire when they noticed flames coming out of his building so they stopped to deal with it.

He was thankful and thought the damage could have been a lot worse if firefighters had not stumbled across the fire.

“One row is completely burnt out. All the upholstery and foam are completely charred and gone. There are smoke marks right up to the ceiling.”

