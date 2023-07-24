A Bethlehem home has taken out the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 Million award at the 2023 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.
The entry by Belco Homes also won the Resene New Home $2m to $4m category, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Kitchen Excellence Award and a Gold Award, a Master Builders statement said.
Judges said they were “captivated by the remarkable use of locally-sourced Hinuera stone, which was skilfully paired with ironbark hardwood lintels and expressive structural timbers - resulting in a visually-stunning architectural marvel.”
It capped off a successful night for Belco Homes, after winning the region’s Supreme House of the Year Under $1m award for a home in Ōmokoroa and Supreme Renovation of the Year for a home at Waihī Beach.
This entry was also awarded the Renovation Over $1.5m category, and a Gold Award.
The House of the Year competition recognises the best homes, builders, and craftspeople across New Zealand.
This year the regional competition had almost 300 entries across nine regions.
A Beck Building home in Taupō took out the Bunnings Renovation $750,000-$1.5m category and other awards.
SUMMARY OF AWARDS
Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million:
- Belco Homes - Bethlehem
Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million:
- Belco Homes - Ōmokoroa
Supreme Renovation of the Year:
- Belco Homes - Waihī Beach
Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award:
- Belco Homes - Bethlehem
Special Award:
- Beck Building - Waipahihi
APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award:
- The Thorne Group BOP - Pāpāmoa
Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million:
- Belco Homes - Bethlehem
New Home $1.5 million - $2 million:
- Gudsell Designer Homes - Matua
CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million:
- Beechtree Building - Kinloch
Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million:
- Belco Homes - Ōmokoroa
New Home $500,000 - $750,000:
- Penny Homes - Acacia Bay
Master Build 10 year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing):
- Landmark Homes Taupō - Wharewaka
Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500,000k:
- Stroud Homes Bay of Plenty - Te Puna
GIB Show Home:
- The Thorne Group BOP - Pāpāmoa
Renovation over $1.5 million:
- Belco Homes - Waihī Beach
Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million:
- Beck Building - Waipahihi
Renovation up to $750,000:
- Kuriger Builders Tauranga - Ōtūmoetai
Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award:
- The Thorne Group BOP - Pāpāmoa
PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award:
- Finelines Construction - Avenues
Kitchen Excellence Award:
- Belco Homes - Bethlehem
Outdoor Living Excellence Award:
- Gudsell Designer Homes - Matua
Gerrand Flooring Lifestyle Award:
- Gudsell Designer Homes - Matua
Sapphire:
- Calley Homes
Gold Award:
- Beck Building - Waipahihi, Taupō
- Beechtree Building - Kinloch, Taupō
- Belco Homes - Bethlehem, Tauranga
- Belco Homes - Ōmokoroa, Tauranga
- Belco Homes - Waihī Beach
- Edinbridge Resources - Whangamatā
- Finelines Construction - Avenues, Tauranga
- Genxhomes Bop - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga
- Gudsell Designer Homes – Matua, Tauranga (BOP-14670-19-15)
- Gudsell Designer Homes - Matua, Tauranga (BOP-14670-17-8)
- Kuriger Builders Tauranga - Otumoetai, Tauranga
- Landmark Homes Taupō - Kinloch, Taupō
- Landmark Homes Taupō - Wharewaka, Taupō (BOP-12808-13-15)
- Landmark Homes Taupō - Wharewaka, Taupō (BOP-12808-10-13)
- Penny Homes - Acacia Bay, Taupō
- Stroud Homes Bay of Plenty - Te Puna, Tauranga
- The Thorne Group BOP - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga
- Urbo Homes - Lake Ōkāreka, Rotorua
- Vaughan Wilson Builders - Mount Maunganui, Tauranga
Silver Award:
- A Knight Design & Build - Waihī Beach
- Build Taupō - Wharewaka, Taupō
- Flowerday Homes - Pyes Pā, Tauranga
- Flowerday Homes - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga (BOP-53750-10-6)
- Landmark Homes BOP - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga
- Landmark Homes Taupō - Kinloch, Taupō
- Parallel Build - Coastlands, Whakatāne
- Penny Homes - Brentwood, Taupō
- The Thorne Group BOP - Mount Maunganui, Tauranga
- Urbo Homes - Tikitere, Rotorua
Bronze Award:
- Flowerday Homes - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga
- Landmark Homes Taupō - Kinloch, Taupō
- Longview Homes - Awakeri, Whakatāne
- Mike Greer Homes Tauranga - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga
- Stroud Homes Bay of Plenty - Ōhauiti, Tauranga