Massey house fire: Five crews battle early‑morning blaze in West Auckland
Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 Oct, 2025 06:03 PM

A house has gone up in flames on Colwill Rd in Massey this morning. Fire and Emergency sent five brigades to the structure fire at around 4.52am.

A house has gone up in flames in Massey this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the West Auckland suburb after residents awoke to a massive blaze.

In video footage a wall of flames can be seen erupting from the suburban property that is engulfed by fire. Fire and Emergency sent crews from five brigades to the structure fire at around 4.52am. St John Ambulance and Police were also in attendance.

They have been approached for comment.

More to come.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.