By RNZ

Several Auckland schools have had their windows smashed and vehicles damaged in recent days.

Massey High School said on Facebook that it, and at least four other West Auckland secondary schools, had suffered “mindless vandalism” over the past two nights.

“All schools have suffered similar damage, large numbers of broken windows at the front of the school (caused by blunt objects) and damage to school vehicles,” the post said.

Police were said to be investigating.