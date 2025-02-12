Advertisement
Massey baby death inquiry: Case referred to coroner

Emergency services are at a property in Massey, Auckland where an infant was found unresponsive and could not be revived on 10 February, 2025. NZME photograph by Hayden Woodward

Police are referring the sudden death of a baby at a West Auckland home to the coroner, after previously treating it as unexplained.

Emergency services rushed to a property in Massey, Auckland where an infant was found unresponsive and could not be revived on Monday, February 10.

Initially, a police spokesperson said the baby’s death was being treated as unexplained while further inquiries were carried out.

“Earlier this afternoon, emergency services were called to an address in the area following a report of a non-responsive infant.

”Tragically, the baby was unable to be revived,“ a police spokesperson said at the time.

Today police confirmed the death was being referred to the coroner.

