Officers visited the address at daybreak and took four people into custody. Hours later, police said they had charged a man.

A 31-year-old will appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The injured man’s wounds were from gunshots, Senior Sergeant Matthew Child told TVNZ. He said a truck seen leaving the Massey property shortly after the victim arrived at the hospital would be a focus in the investigation.

Armed policemen had surrounded the truck about 5am, TVNZ said.

Three others were taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Police inquiries were ongoing and further charges were possible, the spokeswoman said.

