- A man has been charged after another man arrived at Waitākere Hospital with gunshot wounds.
- Police linked the injuries to a Massey address, taking four people into custody.
- A 31-year-old will appear in the Waitākere District Court charged with wounding with intent.
A man has been charged and put before the courts after another man turned up at an Auckland hospital in the early hours of this morning with injuries to his thigh and back.
Police received a report a seriously injured man had taken himself to Waitākere Hospital about 3.30am today.
A police spokeswoman said “information from the man” led them to an address in Massey where he had reportedly been injured earlier in the night.