Massey assault: Reported Auckland shooting lands man in court on wounding with intent charge

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Electronics exemption announced in Trump tariff saga. Wellington to see two-week rail disruptions for repairs. Woman hospitalised after 'nangs' use. Video / NZ Herald

A man has been charged and put before the courts after another man turned up at an Auckland hospital in the early hours of this morning with injuries to his thigh and back.

Police received a report a seriously injured man had taken himself to Waitākere Hospital about 3.30am today.

A police spokeswoman said “information from the man” led them to an address in Massey where he had reportedly been injured earlier in the night.

Officers visited the address at daybreak and took four people into custody. Hours later, police said they had charged a man.

A 31-year-old will appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The injured man’s wounds were from gunshots, Senior Sergeant Matthew Child told TVNZ. He said a truck seen leaving the Massey property shortly after the victim arrived at the hospital would be a focus in the investigation.

Armed policemen had surrounded the truck about 5am, TVNZ said.

Three others were taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Police inquiries were ongoing and further charges were possible, the spokeswoman said.

Save

