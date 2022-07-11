A largely maskless crowd watches the second test between the All Blacks and Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night. Photo / ODT

An Otago Grey Power leader infuriated at the lack of mask wearing at the rugby test in Dunedin on Saturday is calling on people to do their bit to protect the most vulnerable.

It comes as a second wave surges across the South, with WellSouth urging people to prepare for months of high numbers.

The Ministry of Health reported 583 new cases throughout the Southern region yesterday, and 8675 cases across the country with 689 people in hospital with the virus.

Grey Power Otago president Jo Millar said it was "infuriating" to see people carelessly out in public without a mask.

There had been concern in their community about how many people were walking around in stores and supermarkets without masks, or wearing one incorrectly, she said.

It was particularly frustrating to see how many unmasked people were crowded together in the stands of Forsyth Barr Stadium for the All Blacks v Ireland rugby test on Saturday.

Although the stadium was considered an outside venue and wearing masks was not required, the risk was still real, she said.

There would likely be an increase of cases from it and the vulnerable communities would suffer the most.

"People are just absolutely not thinking at the moment."

Health problems accumulated as you grew older and there were many seniors with compromised immune systems who were worried they would be affected badly by the virus.

Older people also tended to recover more slowly, she said.

When children had to stay home from school they could still attend classes over the internet, but a lot of older people did not have smart devices they could use to keep in touch with people.

Many wanted to return to their clubs, but were not comfortable with the risk of Covid-19 around.

There was also concern among those who were reaching the end of their life and not experiencing the quality of life they were entitled to.

Everybody was fed-up with Covid-19 and nobody wanted to be following all the regulations to the letter, but there was a reason the rules were in place.

Many older people had lived through the New Zealand polio epidemic and understood the seriousness of following rules.

"We know how easy it is to contract these things if we're not careful about what we do."

Ryman Healthcare corporate affairs manager David King said it was a terrible thing for older people to feel uncomfortable going out, but many felt it was a risk to be around young people who were not wearing masks.

Although many kept an active social life in their facility, they were still eager to get out into the world.

"Life doesn't stop when you move into a retirement village."

The older generations were the most vulnerable and wearing a mask to help protect them was "the most unselfish thing you can do".

University of Otago epidemiologist Prof Michael Baker said now was the time for "maximum attention" to slowing the spread, as the overall risk for older people catching the virus was rising.

That risk was dictated by the behaviour of other people, which meant it was everybody's responsibility to help bring that risk down.

The way to achieve that was through diligent mask wearing, using a RAT test if you felt ill, and avoiding places where transmission was likely.

There was also now the option of anti-viral pills, which helped lower transmission and could be prescribed by a doctor.

A WellSouth spokeswoman said booster shots were now available for health and disability workers, those at risk and those over 50.

Those who have had the virus should still get boosted, as it would provide even further protection, however you would have to wait until three months after catching the virus.

With a second wave going around, people should ensure they have a good supply of food, water and hygiene products at home.

Masks continued to be an important defence against the spread of the virus, particularly indoors, in places with poor ventilation, or where physical distancing was difficult, she said.

Foodstuffs NZ's head of public relations said it was still mandatory to wear a mask while shopping. However under the Ministry of Health guidelines and legislation staff could ask customers if they were able to wear a mask, but could not refuse entry if a customer claimed to have an exemption.