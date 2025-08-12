He had been rebuilding the plane since it was involved in an earlier crash.
The authority’s investigation found he had flown the plane several times without a licence and while the aircraft was not certified as airworthy.
The CAA’s deputy chief executive Dean Winter said the case was a stark reminder that aviation safety rules exist for a reason.
“The ‘pilot’ made a series of reckless choices that could have had significant consequences for other people, in addition to the serious injuries he suffered,” he said.
The CAA said in deciding the fine, the court noted the man had put himself, the public and first responders in danger.
“When individuals choose to ignore those responsibilities, they put lives at risk, as the defendant did in this case when he flew across state highways, numerous farms and occupied houses,” Winter said.
“Flying without proper qualifications or approvals is not just a paperwork issue – it’s a safety issue.
“Proper training, aircraft maintenance, licensing and certification are fundamental to ensuring safe skies.”
– RNZ