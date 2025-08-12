The Civil Aviation Authority said the man's actions put lives at risk. Photo / Getty Images

A man has been fined after crashing an amateur-built plane that was not safe to fly, and flying it without a licence.

The man was sentenced in the Marton District Court last week and ordered to pay $14,475 for multiple serious breaches of aviation safety rules.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the man’s actions were “reckless” and put lives at risk, including his own.

It said he was flying the aircraft from Feilding Aerodrome in March last year and crash-landed in a field near Marton.

He was seriously injured and the plane was damaged beyond repair, it said.