The Waihenga Bridge will remain closed due to heavy rain in the area. Photo / NZTA

The Waihenga Bridge on State Highway 53 near Martinborough will remain closed this morning due to rising river levels.

The bridge was closed yesterday due to heavy rain in the region.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said its contractor is on-site monitoring river levels.

Motorists are advised to take extra care on the roads in Martinborough and other parts of South Wairarapa, and to check for the latest road and weather conditions before travelling due to heavy rain.