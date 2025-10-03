Advertisement
Marokopa kids: Woman once kidnapped by father has message for Tom Phillips’ children

Katie Harris
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Eleanor*, kidnapped by her father when she was just a toddler, speaks about her experience and her hope for the Phillips kids. Video / Michael Craig

In the 1990s, North Island woman Eleanor was kidnapped by her own father. She speaks to Katie Harris about her six-month abduction and concerns she has for the Phillips children as they re-enter society.

The discovery of the Phillips children last month after 1358 days in the bush

