Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Marlborough Sounds murder: Scott Watson appears for Parole Board hearing

Quick Read
Scott Watson has appeared before the parole board. Photo / File

Scott Watson has appeared before the parole board. Photo / File

RNZ

Scott Watson appeared before the Parole Board this morning.

Convicted of killing Ben Smart and Olivia Hope in the Marlborough Sounds on New Year's Day in 1998, Watson has now served 23 years behind bars.

The outcome of the Parole Board hearing will not be released until families have been informed.

Read More

The last time Watson came before the parole board just under a year ago, it was decided he remained an undue risk because of his refusal of treatment from psychologists.

Watson said this was because it required him to admit his guilt, which he has never done.