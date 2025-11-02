The boat broke down off the Mana Coast, just short of Hutt’s intended landing point.
He tried to row ashore but after about an hour he became tired and called for a tow.
Hutt told NZME in an interview last year he loved the sea, having grown up around boats in the Marlborough Sounds after his family moved there from Nelson, where he was born.
“I loved sailing, you know. It’s where I feel at peace.
“I guess that if I was able to look that far back in our family’s ancestry, I reckon we must be related to Vikings or something.”
Fatal crash
On the evening of July 19, Hutt was driving on State Highway 6, Okaramio in Marlborough, on his way to Nelson.
That day he had been in regular contact with a friend who told him she was going to Nelson with friends for the night.
Hutt said he wanted to come but she said he could not as he had been drinking and it was not safe.
She urged Hutt to return to his boat.
“I have seen the messages and the friend clearly told Mr Hutt multiple times that it was not safe for him to drive as he had been drinking. Mr Hutt persisted in wanting to see her,” Coroner McKenzie said.
PHF Science said the dangers of driving after using cannabis included the possibility of taking longer to respond to events, a reduced ability to think clearly, and reduced ability to pay attention.
The effects of cannabis may include distorted perception, difficulty in thinking and problem solving and loss of co-ordination.
The combined use of cannabis and alcohol tends to accentuate the effects of alcohol, PHF Science said.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.