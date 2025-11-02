Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Marlborough man Tachyon Hutt killed after ignoring warnings not to drive after drinking

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Tachyon Hutt hit headlines in June 2020 after his attempt to cross Cook Strait in a three-metre wooden dinghy. He was killed in July this year in a road accident, while travelling to Nelson.

Tachyon Hutt hit headlines in June 2020 after his attempt to cross Cook Strait in a three-metre wooden dinghy. He was killed in July this year in a road accident, while travelling to Nelson.

A young man who had been drinking and smoking cannabis was urged by friends not to drive.

But Tachyon Hutt didn’t listen.

The 23-year-old died in July after crashing his car into a power pole driving to Nelson from Waikawa Bay, near Picton, where he lived on his boat.

Hutt

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save