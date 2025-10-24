Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mark Kimber’s jailhouse interview on Bethlehem crash that killed Karen and Geoffrey Boucher: ‘I’m genuinely sorry’

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

Mark Kimber is in Waikeria Prison after being convicted of manslaughter, after he hit pedestrians, Karen and Geoffrey Boucher, on his motorbike. Photo / Mike Scott

Mark Kimber is in Waikeria Prison after being convicted of manslaughter, after he hit pedestrians, Karen and Geoffrey Boucher, on his motorbike. Photo / Mike Scott

In July 2022, Filthy Few life member Mark Kimber was speeding on his Harley Davidson through Bethlehem, near Tauranga. At the same time, Karen and Geoffrey Boucher were walking home from dinner when Kimber hit them on a pedestrian crossing. Kimber says the fatal collision has forced him to confront

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save