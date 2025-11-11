A man who shot his friend during a night time hunting trip had earlier smoked cannabis and and told police the victim had shot himself.
But three days later, Mark Kelvin Jefferson’s conscience caught up with him, and he confessed to accidentally shooting Stuart Stobie during their hunting trip inthe Timberland Forest during the early hours of March 21, this year.
Justice Andrew Becroft told Jefferson today that Stobie should never have died. He said Jefferson hadn’t held a firearm licence since 2008 and was illegally hunting in the dark.
“This was more than just a tragic accident ... if you had been complying with the law, this would never have happened,” he told Jefferson, who was visibly, and audibly, upset throughout his sentencing in the High Court at Hamilton.
Justice Becroft said there were six aggravating features; failing to identify his target, no firearms licence, hunting without a permit, smoking cannabis, lying to police, and the impact of Stobie’s death on his family and friends.
Jefferson had also admitted to being inexperienced at using a thermal scope.
“This was more than a tragic accident, as perhaps suggested by Mr Hill and some of your referees.
“With respect, Mr Jefferson, if you had been complying with the law, this would never have happened.”
He took a starting point of five years and three months before applying 43% in discounts for his guilty pleas, attendance at restorative justice, and previous good character.
As Justice Becroft jailed Jefferson for three years, he told him that this incident “need not define you for life”.