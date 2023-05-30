Maritime New Zealand issues detention notice on beleagured Shiling cargo ship

Cargo ship, MV Shiling was successfully towed back to Wellington this morning after coming into trouble while in Tasman Bay earlier this month. Video / Mark Mitchell

Maritime New Zealand has issued a detention notice on the troubled MV Shiling cargo ship, meaning it cannot leave Wellington Harbour.

The vessel lost power 22 nautical miles from Farewell Spit and issued a mayday call on May 12. An oceangoing tug from Port Taranaki, the Skandi Emerald, was dispatched and safely secured the troubled vessel, which was then towed to Wellington.

The ship is currently berthed at CentrePort.

A Maritime New Zealand spokesperson said the detention notice prohibited the ship from leaving Wellington Harbour until a number of conditions are satisfied.

“The imposed conditions relate to repairs and maintenance, seaworthiness, sea trials, and arrangements for departure.

“These conditions are in place to ensure safety is at the forefront of the next journey the vessel undertakes through New Zealand waters.”

Several of the conditions required the flag state and Shiling’s classification society to provide evidence the vessel can safely operate before it is released, the spokesperson said.

The ship can still be moved to different berths and locations around CentrePort and the harbour which will be managed by the port and the harbourmaster, they said.

“The owners of Shiling are responsible to ensure the conditions imposed by Maritime NZ are satisfied prior to the vessel being released from detention.”

Meanwhile, Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan has expedited urgent advice on New Zealand’s ability to respond to a maritime disaster after Shiling’s mayday call.

Council leaders on either side of Cook Strait met with Allan this week over what they say is a “fragile” emergency response capability.

There is no emergency towing vessel on standby in New Zealand to help large ships in strife and Skandi Emerald only happened to be in New Zealand for a work assignment when Shiling issued its mayday call.

Allan said the Government shares the concerns voiced by Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter and Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor regarding the availability of offshore emergency response capability.

Allan and Transport Minister Michael Wood have requested urgent advice on potential options.

“Maritime New Zealand is currently engaging with stakeholders on this issue,” Allan said.

“In light of the recent incidents I have asked that this advice be expedited and I expect to receive preliminary advice from Maritime New Zealand in July.”