The Mediterranean fanworm (Sabella spallanznii) is considered a serious marine pest in many New Zealand waters and has been found on boats and structures in Eastland Port.

The Mediterranean fanworm (Sabella spallanznii) is considered a serious marine pest in many New Zealand waters and has been found on boats and structures in Eastland Port.

A marine biosecurity workshop will be held in Gisborne later this month for those who want to know what marine pests threaten Tairāwhiti waters.

It will be staged on Thursday, May 30 in the Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club at the beach end of Grey St between 9am and 1pm.

The free workshop will be run by Niwa and Biosecurity NZ (MPI).

“The training on offer will help people to recognise marine pests and enable them to play a valuable role in marine biosecurity in Tairāwhiti,” said council biosecurity team leader Phil Karaitiana.

Among the marine pests to be considered will be the Mediterranean fanworm, found here in the past on several occasions.

Marine pests like the Mediterranean fanworm pose a major threat to the ecological, cultural, economic and recreational values of the marine environment.

“The workshop will appeal to a wide audience and is for anyone who loves the coast.

“The morning will be fun and informative with marine science experts here to upskill coast lovers, industry professionals and boat owners,” he said.

“It’ll be both a classroom-style presentation and have a hands-on element for anyone who wants to partake.

“The focus will be on how to identify a marine pest, why it’s important to protect our region and how to report any pests.

“There will even be a hands-on demonstration of how to correctly store/preserve different types of species.

“Spaces are limited, so registration is critical to get a spot.”

Email serena.keeler@niwa.co.nz by May 24 to register.







