An artificially intelligent robot Elvis shakes hands with fans, a retrial is announced for convicted killer Scott Watson and dates for New Zealand seasons are shifted to reflect our wild weather.
These are some of the predictions for the year made by listeners on Newstalk ZB’s Marcus Lush Nights show. Each year, the host asks them to come up with five predictions for the year - the more obscure the better.
Last year, listeners got a few right - that the Queen would die, a snake would be found in the wild in New Zealand, 91 petrol would reach $3 a litre here and Will Smith would win an Oscar for King Richard (although no one could have predicted THAT slap of Chis Rock).
One eerie prediction from last year came true a few weeks after the year ended - that the Coromandel would be cut off after a major landslide on the Kōpū-Hikuai Rd. This week’s devastating storm cut off the peninsula.
Other predictions were way off - that former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would fall pregnant with twins, the Warriors would make the grand final and Mt Ruapehu would erupt.
The game comes with the disclaimer that predictions are not what listeners hope will happen - many predicted deaths of prominent people - but rather what they think could happen.
Hundreds of predictions have come in for this year with some dating already, like Ardern switching to the Green Party. The former Labour leader stood down on January 19.
Here are some of the favourites so far.
- A misplaced laptop becomes the centre of a NZ political scandal (during the general election)
- A couple is caught in an indecent act in Queenstown
- Michael J. Fox announces breakthrough Parkinson’s research
- Another royal baby will arrive (from either Eugenie or Beatrice)
- Elvis shakes hands with people (as an AI robot)
- Air New Zealand changes its name to Air Aotearoa
- Double-digit rate rises across NZ (for more than half the country)
- KFC releases the Chicken Pizza
- 1NEWS does the entire 6pm bulletin in te reo Maori
- Whittaker’s releases a lamington-flavoured chocolate
- Christopher Luxon bowls into a young person while playing sport on the campaign trail
- RuPaul moderates one of the NZ’s election debates
- The Simpsons finally ends
- Pikachu dies in the final Pokemon episode
- Labour loses the election
- Prince Harry gets a soul patch
- A Scott Watson retrial is announced
- The highest-ever temperature is recorded in NZ
- Another new UK PM is announced
- Lord Lucan is found on Stewart Island
- Labour is re-elected
- Fireworks are banned
- Three Waters is locked in
- Bluff Oysters are banned this year
- France wins the Rugby World Cup
- NZ to shift dates for its seasons
- The RSA folds, or merges with other club infrastructure
- Bic stops making pens
- Jacinda Ardern heads to the United Nations
- Linear TV in NZ is gone
- Army and police amalgamate
- Dairies in NZ are gone
- Cheese goes past $20 per kilo
- Mince goes past $25 per kilo
- The All Blacks beat Aussie in the Rugby World Cup final
- A large number of people stop vaccinating
- NZ petrol prices hit $4 per litre
- More Govt money is shared to beneficiaries
- House prices increase by 50 per cent
- Electric planes lead to cheaper airfares
- Tom Hanks wins an Oscar for A Man Called Otto
- MH370 is found
- James Hewitt writes a memoir titled Spare Heir
- Chris Luxon grows a goatee
- NZ gets a friendly visit from aliens
- Nasa declares remnants of former life on Mars
- Elon Musk declares bankruptcy
- Russia signs peace deal to get out of Ukraine
- There’s a collab between James Hatfield from Metallica and Dave Mustaine from Megadeth (the original lead guitarist of Metallica)
- Winston Peters grows his own tobacco to continue smoking
- Julie Andrews and Dick van Dyke re-create Mary Poppins
- Stamps in New Zealand are gone
- A meteorite crashes into the ocean, causes a tsunami
- There’s a shortage of silverbeet
- A Kiwi wins a Grammy
- A new social media app becomes the most popular download
- The warmest ever winter’s day is recorded
- The NZ central government is hacked
- The Great Pacific garbage patch catches fire
- Marcus Lush Nights is on Newstalk ZB from 8pm until midnight on weekdays.