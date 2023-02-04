Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images

An artificially intelligent robot Elvis shakes hands with fans, a retrial is announced for convicted killer Scott Watson and dates for New Zealand seasons are shifted to reflect our wild weather.

These are some of the predictions for the year made by listeners on Newstalk ZB’s Marcus Lush Nights show. Each year, the host asks them to come up with five predictions for the year - the more obscure the better.

Last year, listeners got a few right - that the Queen would die, a snake would be found in the wild in New Zealand, 91 petrol would reach $3 a litre here and Will Smith would win an Oscar for King Richard (although no one could have predicted THAT slap of Chis Rock).

One eerie prediction from last year came true a few weeks after the year ended - that the Coromandel would be cut off after a major landslide on the Kōpū-Hikuai Rd. This week’s devastating storm cut off the peninsula.

Other predictions were way off - that former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would fall pregnant with twins, the Warriors would make the grand final and Mt Ruapehu would erupt.

Newstalk ZB's Marcus Lush. Photo / Supplied

The game comes with the disclaimer that predictions are not what listeners hope will happen - many predicted deaths of prominent people - but rather what they think could happen.

Hundreds of predictions have come in for this year with some dating already, like Ardern switching to the Green Party. The former Labour leader stood down on January 19.

Here are some of the favourites so far.

A misplaced laptop becomes the centre of a NZ political scandal (during the general election)

A couple is caught in an indecent act in Queenstown

Michael J. Fox announces breakthrough Parkinson’s research

Another royal baby will arrive (from either Eugenie or Beatrice)

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Photo / Getty Images

Elvis shakes hands with people (as an AI robot)

Air New Zealand changes its name to Air Aotearoa

Double-digit rate rises across NZ (for more than half the country)

KFC releases the Chicken Pizza

TVNZ broadcaster Oriini Kaipara. Photo / Supplied

1NEWS does the entire 6pm bulletin in te reo Maori

Whittaker’s releases a lamington-flavoured chocolate

Christopher Luxon bowls into a young person while playing sport on the campaign trail

RuPaul moderates one of the NZ’s election debates

The Simpsons finally ends

finally ends Pikachu dies in the final Pokemon episode

episode Labour loses the election

Prince Harry gets a soul patch

A Scott Watson retrial is announced

The highest-ever temperature is recorded in NZ

Another new UK PM is announced

Lord Lucan is found on Stewart Island

Labour is re-elected

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fireworks are banned

Three Waters is locked in

Bluff Oysters are banned this year

France wins the Rugby World Cup

NZ to shift dates for its seasons

The RSA folds, or merges with other club infrastructure

Bic stops making pens

Jacinda Ardern heads to the United Nations

Jacinda Ardern poses at her desk for the last time as Prime Minister. Photo / Getty Images

Linear TV in NZ is gone

Army and police amalgamate

Dairies in NZ are gone

Cheese goes past $20 per kilo

Mince goes past $25 per kilo

The All Blacks beat Aussie in the Rugby World Cup final

The All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

A large number of people stop vaccinating

NZ petrol prices hit $4 per litre

More Govt money is shared to beneficiaries

House prices increase by 50 per cent

Electric planes lead to cheaper airfares

Tom Hanks wins an Oscar for A Man Called Otto

Tom Hanks in Cannes in May. Photo / Getty Images

MH370 is found

James Hewitt writes a memoir titled Spare Heir

Chris Luxon grows a goatee

NZ gets a friendly visit from aliens

Nasa declares remnants of former life on Mars

Elon Musk. Photo / AP

Elon Musk declares bankruptcy

Russia signs peace deal to get out of Ukraine

There’s a collab between James Hatfield from Metallica and Dave Mustaine from Megadeth (the original lead guitarist of Metallica)

Winston Peters grows his own tobacco to continue smoking

Julie Andrews and Dick van Dyke re-create Mary Poppins

Julie Andrews in a scene from Mary Poppins. Photo / Supplied