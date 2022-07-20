Wellington Councillor Tamatha Paul said she witnessed racist abuse. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Ashleigh McCaull of RNZ

Māori councillors have detailed the torrents of abuse and racism they say they face in their role.

It's something Local Government New Zealand says it has to confront as it tries to make councils more diverse.

It comes as its new programme Te Āhuru Mōwai aims to provide a safe space and support for first time Māori councillors.

Ruapehu District councillor Vivienne Hoeta has had many instances of discrimination in her role.

She recalls one conversation with another councillor over lunch which left her speechless.

"'Well, your people should be all right, they've raised the benefit'. I'm like 'um, actually, I have a degree, my children have degrees, so does my husband and most of my family are well educated on both sides'. 'Aw no no no, I don't mean you, I mean in general'," she said.

Or the time she was at a public meeting in Taumarunui speaking alongside Māori colleague Elijah Pue - when she was asked:

"'What do you think about the drawings on your fellas' faces, won't that get mixed up with gangs?'

"The room went quiet. A few kuia in the background answered him but I actually didn't know at the time how to answer that question. All I did was say can you explain your relevance to the long-term plan with regards to that statement. Which that Pākehā gentleman said aw I'd like to hear from someone educated," she said.

It had also been felt by Wellington councillor Tamatha Paul during her first campaign in 2019.

"There was definitely a really small but very hateful minority group of people who would follow candidates around and livestream them and whenever the candidates would speak Māori they would yell at them on their livestream, while they were livestreaming and tell them to speak English."

It's racism like this that has forced Local Government New Zealand, which represents all 78 councils, to launch mentoring programme Te Āhuru Mōwai for newly elected Māori members.

Māori governance group Te Maruata chair Bonita Bigham hopes it will help.

"We hope that the strength of our Te Maruata network will enable those people to feel that they've got others to reach out to, that they've got experienced members within local government who can advise them and assist them when they find things are getting a bit tricky," said Bigham.

Hoeta is optimistic it will make a difference.

"This mentoring programme is so integral for supporting new Māori that are going to come in and have to deal with that and giving them the support to deal with it in a way that is mana enhancing, but that is also professional and shows the light of who Māori are," she said.

Thirty-two councils are bringing in Māori wards this year and that means 50 new Māori councillors.

The hope is that will help better reflect the population.

Bigham said it was essential for Māori councillors to want to stay.

"It's really important that our people feel like they're supported enough, that they can see that there is a role and that their voices are valued and that their contributions are critical to the ongoing decision-making of the councils in a robust and diverse decision making of council."

Earlier this week, a Local Government New Zealand survey showed 49.5 per cent of councillors had experienced racism or gender discrimination.

Paul warned new candidates being in council was not a comfortable place to be for Māori.

"We put ourselves in these positions and we put ourselves forward because we want to prevent harm to our people. We do it because we want to make sure that our people have a critical outcome with their non-Māori counterparts. And we want to show the people that Māori ways of being and doing things are good for everybody," Paul said.

A sentiment shared by Hastings councillor and Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber, who agreed it wasn't easy.

"Council can be a lonely place for a Māori councillor. So you might have one, or two. Some councils wouldn't even have a Māori on there."