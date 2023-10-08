A waterspout has appeared over Stonefields in Auckland. Video / Supplied

Northern areas of the North Island are in the firing line for severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with some areas already experiencing weather extremes.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by hail up to 20mm in diameter and heavy rain with intensities of 15 to 25 mm/h.

A water spout has been spotted in East Auckland’s suburb of Stonefields, while Te Kuiti residents have taken to social media to share pictures of hail and flooding.

Waterspout caught on video at Stonefields in Auckland.

In Waitomo north of Te Kuiti, Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, the Coromandel Peninsula, and the south and south-east of Auckland (from roughly Howick to Papakura and south of the Manukau Harbour), there is a moderate probability of thunderstorms turning severe starting in the late afternoon and early evening.

@WeatherWatchNZ massive hailstorm in Whitianga just passed pic.twitter.com/YI2PxM5kHQ — Ruprecht Maximus (@kiwijason1969) October 8, 2023

Isolated downpours of 25 to 40mm/h are possible during these severe thunderstorms, and there is also a chance of isolated tornadoes.

Rainfall of this intensity may result in slips by causing surface and/or flash floods, especially near low-lying places like streams, rivers, or small valleys.

Due to surface flooding and poor visibility from the rain, drivers should use caution while driving, MetService warned.

In addition to potentially creating dangerous driving conditions, structural damage is also possible, including damage to trees and electricity lines.

🌀Instability today in #Auckland due to a developing small area of low pressure nearby. This brings a mix of sunny spells and heavy downpours today, and some risk of a thunderstorm. #SpringDoingItsThing pic.twitter.com/FdrmRW5uYB — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) October 7, 2023

According to weather forecaster Niwa, more than 100 lightning strikes were recorded in just one hour in the North Island today.

More than ⚡️ 1000 lightning strikes ⚡️ have been recorded in one hour today over parts of the upper North Island.



When thunder roars, head indoors. pic.twitter.com/moZPaoTPrt — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 8, 2023

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by MetService for a large portion of the North Island until 8pm on Sunday.

A heavy rain watch is in effect for the Wairoa District and Tairawhiti/Gisborne,.

From 11am to 5pm on Sunday, there is a strong wind watch for Northland, north of Kaitaia, with gusts that could possibly reach severe gales in exposed locations.

Strong wind warnings are also in effect for the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne from 9pm Sunday to 9am on Monday.