A grim scene that played out on a Manurewa street last week has taken a darker turn with reports the human remains found in suitcases at an Auckland home were unknowingly taken there following the sale of goods in a storage locker. Video / NZ Herald

A family member of the occupants of an Auckland property who discovered they had unwittingly purchased suitcases containing human remains says they do not know how many bodies were in them.

A man at the property on Moncrieff Ave, Manurewa, this morning said he was looking after the house for his immediate family who had allegedly left Auckland amid the scrutiny from last Thursday's find.

The family member said they were "doing alright" following the grim discovery, but had not appreciated all the attention.

On August 11, human remains were found after people living at the Moncrieff Ave house brought "unowned property to their address", according to police. A homicide investigation is now underway.

It is understood the family purchased the contents of a storage locker as part of an online auction - according to a Newshub report.

Police at the scene of the Clendon Park property of Moncrieff Ave on August 12. Photo / Jed Bradley

A neighbour told the Herald the family found the remains in suitcases while they were unpacking and sorting through a trailer of the random property on their front yard and driveway.

The neighbour said shortly before police arrived at the scene around 1.30pm Thursday, the smell from the neighbouring property was noticeable.

"I could smell it here. I thought it was a dead cat or something. That day Thursday [before the police came]," the neighbour said.

"They brought it back on a trailer. How did they not pick up the smell?

"**** yeah [I could smell it]. I knew that because I'm a pig hunter and when carcass go bad it's the same smell. That's why I thought it was a dead animal."

The immediate family member told the Herald this morning: "We're doing all right. As long as everyone leaves us alone we'll be alright."



"They've gone away [the family who discovered the remains]. I wasn't here. With all the media coming around here. I'm immediate family, but I wasn't here at the time."

Police investigate after human remains were found at a house on Moncrieff Ave in Manurewa. Photo / Dean Purcell

Asked how many bodies were found in the suitcase, the man said he honestly believed his family members who made the horrific find did not know.

"I can't answer that. I wouldn't have a clue anyway. No, I don't think they know either. I don't think so," he said.

The man said at 10.30am this morning he was on his way to see his family who had temporarily moved from the Moncrieff Ave property.

The relative was packing up a small car with possessions at the time and said he was "just looking after the house" for his family.

The neighbour on the scene at the time of the discovery said there was "kids stuff in the back of the trailer: prams, toys, walker" which also transported the suitcases.

"When I see the luggage out there I thought, that's a lot of luggage. Whatever happened must have been diced up the way they carried the bodies in [to the hearse]. It was just a [small distance] handing the remains into the hearse," the neighbour said.

Another neighbour across the road from the property where the remains were found is understood to have witnessed the family as they opened the suitcases, and seen their distressed immediate reaction.

Police investigating the scene. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Young fella [over the road] he saw it all. He was working on his car. He saw their reaction and all that," the neighbour said.

Police are yet to confirm the specific details of how many bodies were found in the "unowned property" and how they arrived at the Moncrieff Ave address.

There has been reports of multiple victims, but police are yet to officially clarify this.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said from police's inquiries so far the "occupants of the address are not believed to be involved in the incident".

"We appreciate there is significant public interest in what has occurred, however, given the nature of the discovery, there are still a number of inquiries to be carried out," Vaaelua said.

A police cordon was up across the house over the weekend while forensic workers undertook a scene examination.

By yesterday, police had left the address but large metal gates were now closed across the driveway.

A post-mortem examination is underway and this is expected to be completed over the coming days.

"Given this is a homicide investigation, the flow of information into the public arena via media needs to be accurate and responsible," a police spokesperson said today.

The police cordon at the house on Moncrieff Ave in Manurewa.Photo / Dean Purcell

Any errors in this space could compromise the investigation and might hinder the ability to hold a person or persons to account, the spokesperson said.

"As we've previously said, we appreciate there is a large public interest, however, there are still a number of inquiries to be carried out before police can comment further.

"The priority for police is to confirm the identification of the deceased so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery.