A student was allegedly approached by a suspicious man in a vehicle and offered “sweets in exchange for a ride” on the way to school. Photo / NZME

Manurewa student approached by man offering sweets for ride to school

A student was allegedly approached by a suspicious man in a vehicle and offered “sweets in exchange for a ride” on the way to school.

While walking to school in Manurewa earlier this week on Sykes Rd, the student was allegedly approached by a man aged between 50 and 60.

In a post to a community Facebook group, an anonymous poster described the man as having fair skin and driving a grey car.

“The man allegedly offered the student sweets in exchange for a ride to school,” the post said.