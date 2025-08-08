The Clendon Park School deputy principal, Dudley Adams, issued a letter to parents and students yesterday following the alleged incident.
The letter said the student involved is safe and is being supported.
“We want to make you aware that a student at our school reported being approached by an unknown adult outside of school.”
A report was made to police, and they are making inquiries in the area, police said.
This comes after another attempted abduction near a Manurewa school in May.
It was “every parent’s worst nightmare and every principal’s dread”, Rowandale School principal Karl Vasau told RNZ, regarding the May incident.
The 9-year-old boy has a very supportive family, and it was his first day walking home alone when the incident took place.
The boy was targeted by a man who tried to force him into a white sedan about 3.05pm, his family said on social media.
