Emergency services are at the scene in Auckland. Image / NZME

A person has been critically injured after a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle this morning.

The incident occurred on Frances St in Manurewa just before 8am, a police spokeswoman said.

“Early indications suggest one person has received critical injuries. As the situation is still unfolding, police will provide an update once we are in a position to do so.”

The age of the injured person isn’t known but the crash is within walking distance of three schools.