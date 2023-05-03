Police have charged a man with manslaughter in relation to an incident in Manurewa on April 17.

Counties Manukau Police have charged a man with manslaughter in relation to an incident in Manurewa on 17 April.

A 60-year-old man was taken to hospital from a property in Manurewa with serious head injuries but later died in hospital.

A 48-year-old man is currently before the Court on separate charges relating to the incident, however, is expected in the Manukau District Court this afternoon on the manslaughter charge.

The male was originally arrested and charged with wounding with intent to injure and was due to reappear in the Manukau District Court on May 3.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Mike Hayward said the man died as a result of his injuries on April 17 and a homicide investigation was subsequently launched.

Hayward said the investigation remains ongoing, however, police are not seeking anyone else in regard to this matter.











