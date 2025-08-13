Manukura McLeod was sentenced today for the murder of Dayne Rademakers (inset). Photo / Facebook
“Will they come for me next?” a 10-year-old girl asked her family after her father Dayne Rademarkers was stabbed to death as he lay sleeping in a garage.
“Because someone killed my dad, will they want to kill me?”
Rademakers was murdered by Manukura McLeod, the ex-partner of a womanhe’d been seeing who was apparently jealous of her new lover.
After being stood up for a late-night meeting with that woman, McLeod walked to an address where she was sleeping on a fold-out camp bed with Rademakers. He entered the house, armed himself with a knife and stabbed him three times through a blanket, then fled the scene.
Justice Radich said while he acknowledged McLeod had a history of substance abuse and a difficult upbringing, he didn’t consider those mitigating factors that could warrant a discount.
“I hope that you can, with time, come to acknowledge what you did and embrace change.”
