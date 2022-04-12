Pople attend to the injured after a woman drove into pedestrians at the Westfield Mall in Manukau on March 20. / Supplied still from video

A woman accused of causing the death of a man after allegedly ploughing into him and four others at Manukau mall has been denied bail for the third time and remains in police custody.

The 35-year-old woman appeared in Manukau District Court with eight additional charges including reckless driving causing death and driving with excess breath alcohol causing death.

On Tuesday morning, the woman appeared via AVL on 16 charges and was declined an electronically monitored bail application.

The woman's name and all identifying details are continued to be suppressed until her next hearing.

This comes after Gary Cowley, 59, of Manurewa died in hospital on Thursday, almost three weeks after the driver allegedly hit multiple pedestrians.

Six people were treated at Middlemore Hospital with a range of injuries following the crash on Sunday, March 20 around 1pm.

"Police's thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time," said Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan.

Another person who is believed to be Cowley's wife, and was also seriously injured, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

All other victims have since been discharged.

A woman who witnessed the aftermath of the incident said she joined other shoppers in rushing to the aid of the injured after hearing a "big bang" at 1pm.

She said the sound of the impact was so loud she initially thought a truck must have slammed into the low ceiling of the car park.

The Woman is due to appear at Manukau District Court on May 10 to enter her plea on all 16 charges.