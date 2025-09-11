The assisting vessel arrived to find the skipper in the water, clutching a rope that trailed the boat.

He was unable to climb back in, and kept afloat by his life jacket.

Coastguard stressed that having a life jacket on “is the most important thing you can do to stay safe if you end up overboard”.

As the assisting vessel tried to tow the boat to safety, the rope became tangled around the propeller and the skipper’s leg, inflicting a serious crush injury.

A crew member on the assisting boat injured their hand at the same time.

Both boats began drifting towards the bar, leading to the deployment of the Police Eagle helicopter and volunteers from Coastguard Waiuku and Papakura on rescue vessels NZ Steel Rescue and Joe Hawke Rescue.

While waiting, the assisting vessel was able to free the rope from the propeller and help the man climb on board.

Police in the air quickly gained sight of the vessels, “one of which was empty and the other which had retrieved the injured person in the water”, said acting senior sergeant Mark Jamieson, officer in charge of marine rescue.

The assisting vessel met Coastguard volunteers in Big Bay, where they transported the seriously injured skipper to Auckland Airport for treatment by the Airport Rescue medical team.

The individual who injured their hand also received treatment but was able to return to shore independently with only minor injuries.

In the Eagle, police contacted a nearby civilian boat over the maritime radio to request if they could assist recovering the vessel still adrift, Jamieson said.

Papakura Coastguard volunteers helped recover the stranded vessel and its trailer for the skipper, who was later transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Jamieson said the collaboration between police and Coastguard was a “fantastic example of all agencies working together in an emergency to achieve a great outcome”.

Coastguard said it was “very grateful” for the boatie who came to the skipper’s aid, and that “both Coastguard units received high praise from the Police Maritime Unit for their outstanding work”.

It reminded those on the water to always wear a lifejacket, and recommended carrying at least two communication devices, a personal locator beacon, and regular service and maintenance of boats to avoid the threat of a breakdown.

