A person has died after a car crash in Manukau, South Auckland.

The victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital a week after the crash.

The crash happened on Te Irirangi Drive at about 4.25pm last Monday and involved one vehicle, police said.

Police were investigating the circumstances of the incident.