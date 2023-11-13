Central Otago Environmental Society secretary Matt Sole (left) and Gary Kelliher. Photos / Stephen Jaquiery, Simon Henderson

Locals fighting to protect the Manuherikia River are calling for community bridge-building, claiming there has been “rife bullying” by some of the region’s irrigating farmers.

Farmers deny that, with one labelling the accusations as a “smear campaign” and another saying farmers are “just fighting for survival”, but they also call for the community to work together.

Several residents — most not wishing to be named out of fear of reprisal, including losing farmer business or neighbour relationships — say the behaviour towards them dates back several years.

They allege some irrigating farmers have been confrontational, including swearing and shouting in meetings and one-to-one conversations about the river’s health.

They also say they feel intimidated, have been called names and ignored, and that there had been a threat to boycott a community event.

One person noted speaking out for the environment was at their personal cost, not for commercial gain.

“Now and again I have to take time out because it is so overwhelming.”

Another said they felt they did not know who they could speak to safely, so kept quiet.

The tension is over draft Otago Regional Council (ORC) plans to leave more water in the river during its driest times, returning it to its natural state by 2040.

Hydrology reports commissioned by the council outline how water taken from the river has reduced its flow more than would naturally happen.

The proposed minimum flow levels threaten the amount of water available for irrigation, jeopardising some farmers’ business models.

An ORC public consultation on the proposals closed last week and 550 responses have been counted so far.

Manuherikia water rights was one of the top four issues raised.

The other three were setbacks for certain farming activities from water bodies, limits on cow numbers and limits on nitrogen fertiliser.

Central Otago Environmental Society (COES) secretary Matt Sole, who supports more water being left in the river, called for calm.

He said there had been “rife bullying from irrigating farmers”.

“This isn’t about winners or losers, it is about creating a sustainable economy based on environmental requirements. Our fundamental responsibility is environment guardianship.”

The Manuherikia River, near St Bathans. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

The alleged behaviour was “a sad indictment of the community and has been incredibly unconstructive ... It has been adversarial, divisive, unhappy and ultimately unsafe for people — it causes emotional stress”, he said.

In response, Springvale farmer Gary Kelliher, an irrigating deer and sheep farmer who is also a regional councillor, said the issue was stressful for everyone.

Farmers were protective of the river and did not want its condition to worsen, he said.

“But if your livelihood is at threat, and you are accused of wrongdoing, you back into your corner and take a position. This is the unfortunate outcome.”

It was “never good when members of a community feel they cannot speak”, he said, adding that “the farming community is just fighting for survival”.

He would, however, not want certain environmental organisations on his land and expected the irrigation water rights issue to end up in the courts.

“As one farmer, I would really struggle to have a member of COES or Fish & Game for that matter on my property. They would be brave to show up at my door and be granted approval because I wouldn’t.”

There was “a lot of blood to be shed until we get to an outcome”, he said.

Andrew Paterson, farmer and chairman of the Manuherikia Catchment Group, led by irrigating farmers, said he was “extremely disappointed” at the “unfounded” accusations of bullying by farmers.

“To hear that there is a smear campaign against them is hurtful and unfair.”

Everyone had the same passion and vision for the betterment of the community and the land and water, including those in the catchment group, he said.

The group was “looking after the land and water” and was proud of “strong relationships” in the community. Many people joined farmers on planting days, he said.

He called for people to work together, which would be “the best outcome for everyone”.

Other farmers contacted declined to comment.

Otago Fish & Game chief executive Ian Hadland said Kelliher’s comments were “unfortunate and perhaps out of step”.

He would be “disappointed” if any farmers would turn people away from their gates as this would unhelpfully increase a “perceived rural-urban divide”.

Fish & Game had “never been shy about letting our views be known, something we’ve found landowners and other stakeholders usually appreciate, even if they don’t always agree”.

COES chairman Phil Murray declined to comment on Kelliher’s remarks.

He had “empathy” with all and wished to take the “higher ground”.

ORC chief executive Richard Saunders said the council had worked to undertake its public consultation “in a way that creates safe opportunities for everybody in the community to provide feedback”.

Despite the closed consultation, he encouraged anyone who still wanted to share their views, including anonymously, to contact the council.