Manslaughter charge laid after road death near Havelock North

The fatal collision last July happened on St Georges Rd, Havelock North, between Havelock and Te Aute roads. Photo / Warren Buckland

A 42-year-old man is facing manslaughter and firearm and drugs charges following a fatal road collision last year.

The man appeared in the High Court at Napier charged with causing the death of Marco Milliaccio, 45, by reckless driving, thereby committing manslaughter, near Havelock North last July.

He has also been charged with reckless driving causing injury to two other men, possessing methamphetamine for supply, possessing cannabis for supply and unlawfully carrying a pistol.

All the alleged offences occurred on July 4, the day of the fatal collision on St George’s Road, between Havelock North and Hastings.

Milliaccio was in one car and there were three men in the other car, all of whom were injured.

Not guilty pleas have been entered to the charges.

The accused man has been remanded on bail to appear in the High Court again on April 5.

A Givealittle page for the family of the Italian-born father of two has so far raised nearly $15,800.