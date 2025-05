A man died at a property near Governors Bay after what appeared to be an accident. Image / Google Maps

A man in his 60s has died after being injured at a property near Governors Bay in Canterbury’s Lyttelton Harbour.

Emergency services were called to the Allandale property about 5.15pm yesterday.

A man was found with critical injuries, but “despite the efforts of first responders, the man died at the scene”, police said.

“His death appears to be accidental, with inquiries to establish the full circumstances continuing,” a police spokesperson said.