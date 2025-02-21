Advertisement
Man’s body found on Hōkio Beach near Levin – police seek information

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police are seeking information after the discovery of a man’s body on Hōkio Beach, near Levin. Photo / NZME

Police are seeking information after the discovery of a man’s body on a beach in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

A member of the public alerted police to the dead body on Hōkio Beach, near Levin, about 7.30am on Thursday.

“While his death is not currently considered suspicious, police are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding it,” Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Wilson said.

Wilson said police are looking to speak to anyone in the area around the time the man was last seen – which was between midnight and about 2am on Thursday, February 20.

“In particular, our inquiries have established that a white ute – possibly a Ford Ranger, with ‘Wild Trax’ written on the rear – was at the beach, and the two male occupants assisted a female member of the public to tow her vehicle after it became stuck,” he said.

“While we have no reason to believe these men had any involvement in the man’s death, we are eager to speak to them as we believe they may have valuable information to share.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via the 105 phone service, quoting reference number 250220/5112.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

