Police are seeking information after the discovery of a man’s body on Hōkio Beach, near Levin. Photo / NZME

Police are seeking information after the discovery of a man’s body on a beach in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

A member of the public alerted police to the dead body on Hōkio Beach, near Levin, about 7.30am on Thursday.

“While his death is not currently considered suspicious, police are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding it,” Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Wilson said.

Wilson said police are looking to speak to anyone in the area around the time the man was last seen – which was between midnight and about 2am on Thursday, February 20.