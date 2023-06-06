Flames leap from the house on Rawhiti Rd, Manly. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters are battling a house fire in north Auckland this afternoon.

Flames could be seen rising from a two-storey house on Manly’s Rawhiti Rd in Whangaparāoa.

The house fire on Rawhiti Rd, Manly, on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula. Photo / Supplied

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the first call came through at 2.39pm and three fire trucks were initially sent to the scene.

Crew arrived to a “well-involved” blaze, the spokesman said.

A further four appliances, fire trucks and specialist vehicles, were dispatched to the scene, he said.

In an update at 3.28pm, crew on the scene said they had contained the fire and were going through the house to check for any potential for the fire to spread.

“I don’t believe there was anybody in the property,” the spokesman said.