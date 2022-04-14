Manhunt underway in Taupō after police officers shot at

Police are searching for a man after a firearm was discharged at police officers.

A manhunt is underway after police officers were shot at during a routine vehicle stop in Taupō earlier today.

The incident occurred at 2.15am as police stop a vehicle on Pueto Valley Road in Tauhara Forest, Taupō.

The driver discharged a firearm towards police and fled on foot.

No one was injured but police have called on Armed Offenders Squad and Eagle helicopter support as the search for the man continues. Police have located a firearm that may be connected to the incident.

The area has been cordoned and while it's not thought that there is immediate danger to members of the public, police advised people to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.

Motorists on State Highway 5 near Mount Tauhara are asked to phone 111 if they have seen anyone hitchhiking in this area.

Anyone who has any information that could assist Police to locate the offender is asked to call 111.