Police say inquiries remain ongoing after reports of an altercation between a group of people earlier today in Kāitaia.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted around 10.48am to the incident at a Lake Rd address.

“Upon arrival Police were unable to locate anyone involved and no one with injuries has come forward at present.”

RNZ reported that the incident was an alleged stabbing.

Police had cordoned off both ends of Lake Rd around 11am as they searched for a suspect.