With the circumstantial evidence mounting, the Crown Prosecution Service prepares to file charges of murder against Elliot Turner and perverting the course of justice against his parents, Leigh and Anita.
Throughout his questioning by police and in court, Turner shows not a scrap of remorse, Devoto says.
During the trial, Turner maintains an arrogant swagger, as if the whole thing is a waste of his time, Longley says.
“I thought he was an arrogant prick.”
“You don’t seem very sad Emily’s dead,” a lawyer says to Turner during the trial.
“Well, it was a year ago,” Turner replies, eliciting a gasp from the gallery.
The documentary shows police seeking further expert evidence on whether a strangulation could occur without significant bruising.
Forensic expert John Payne-James says it is possible to exert severe pressure to the neck without leaving any visible marks.
Turner’s claim is that he defended himself after Emily attacked him, grabbed her by the neck briefly, and then pressed down on her as she lay on the bed to stop the attack.
He claims when he woke the next morning, he found Emily lying motionless in the bed beside him.
But friends of Turner’s giving evidence at trial bring to light startling new evidence – that Turner had practised choke holds on one friend, using the crook of his elbow, the day before he murdered Emily.
This is enough for the jury. Their verdict is guilty.
His friends coming forward and helping police discover how Turner’s domestic abuse escalated is a lesson in calling out male violence early, Longley, who now is a White Ribbon ambassador and campaigner against violence towards women, says.
He and Hannah have rebuilt their lives since he got the news that brought “the walls of my world tumbling down”.
“I live with the happy memories of her,” he says.
Manhunt: The murder of Emily Longley airs TVNZ 1 at 8pm on October 21.
