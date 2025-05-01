A car collided with another vehicle and smashed into a storefront on Dominion Rd in the early hours of this morning. The driver fled on foot. The other driver was killed and a passenger is in a critical condition. Photo / Rachel Maher
A manhunt is under way for a driver involved in a fatal crash in central Auckland last night after he fled from the scene on foot.
The crash, which happened in Balmoral, killed the driver of the other car and left a passenger in critical condition.
Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk said just after 1am, two vehicles collided on Dominion Rd, near Wiremu St, just after 1am.
One vehicle smashed into the front of a vacant store while the other came to a stop a short distance away.