“Immediately after the crash, the driver of the vehicle which crashed into the shop fled on foot from the scene.”

The wreckage of the front door is lying mangled on the floor of a commercial premises on Dominion Rd this morning.

Police have left the scene untapped and have not covered the front, leaving the scattered glass, iron and car parts for people to see as they walk past.

The shop is in the middle of being remodelled, with painters’ tape still on the walls and off-cuts of the flooring strewn around the floor amongst the glass.

A Herald reporter at the scene said there is a strong smell of petrol at the shop’s entrance.

Kirk said the other driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger remains in Auckland City Hospital.

Kirk said they are searching for the driver who fled and urged him to “do the right thing” and hand himself in.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the driver of the vehicle who fled.

“I encourage that driver to do the right thing and contact police or bring himself into the nearest Police station.”

A section of Dominion Rd was closed overnight while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Anyone with information that can assist police inquiries is asked to contact police on 105 using the file number 250502/0011.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

