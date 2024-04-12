Police were called to the scene just before 10am.

Police were called to the scene just before 10am.

A person is critically injured after being hit by a bus this morning, police say.

Emergency services were called to Māngere Bus Station on Bader Drive in the South Auckland suburb of Māngere just before 10am.

One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition, police said.

The serious crash unit was also contacted and cordons were put in place.

An Auckland Transport Travel Alerts post on X about 10.30am indicated the incident occurred at Māngere Bus Station and had caused traffic congestion at the time.

However, by 1.30pm the scene was clear, they posted.

“Bus Stop 6955 (Māngere Town Centre) now reopened. Emergency services incident at Māngere Bus Station has been cleared, and Māngere bus services resume normal routes.”



