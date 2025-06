A person was critically injured after an alleged assault in Māngere Bridge in South Auckland last night. Photo / Google Maps

Police are hunting a suspected assailant late this morning after a person was critically injured in suburban Auckland last night.

Hato Hone St John was sent to Māngere Bridge in South Auckland just after 6pm, dispatching an ambulance and two rapid response units, a spokeswoman said.

“Our crews assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.”

Police were alerted to an alleged assault on Coronation Rd about 6pm, a spokeswoman said.