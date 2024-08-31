One witness had described it as a “frenzy”, the woman wrote.

Another person wrote that they had witnessed the spree - and claimed those involved were armed with “a rifle and a shotgun”.

“It looked like a scene from [The] Purge”, they said, referencing the dystopian action horror film series.

Police wouldn’t comment on whether those involved were believed to be armed with a rifle and shotgun.

Mangawhai residents said the Mangawhai Heads Service Station was ram-raided during this morning's burglary spree in the coastal settlement.

They were investigating “multiple burglaries on Wood St” after officers were alerted at 1.15am of offenders attempting - but failing - to manually enter a business, police said in a media statement.

“The offenders [then] moved to the second business where a vehicle was used to gain entry. Cash, and other items that at this time are unknown, were targeted.

“At the third premises, the offenders broke in through a window using a tool, and stole a number of items that are not known at this time.”

The offenders then manually gained entry to a fourth business, with multiple miscellaneous items taken, police said.

Four businesses, including Super Liquor, were targeted in this morning's crime spree in Mangawhai, Northland. Police are investigating.

The offenders’ vehicle was later found on Alamar Crescent and had been towed for examination.

The total amount and value of what was taken from the four businesses wasn’t yet known, they said.

Police are following positive lines of inquiry to locate those responsible, and would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist. Information can be shared by calling 105 and referencing the file number 240831/8064.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.