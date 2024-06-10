Mandy Hager at the launch of her new book.

Multi-award-winning writer of fiction for young adults, Mandy Hager, has released her latest novel Gracehopper.

“It’s a story about two young people’s resilience in the face of potentially overwhelming challenges, their search for identity, the damage caused by knee-jerk assumptions and judgements, and the healing power of love.”

Her inspiration for the story took a while to evolve.

“The initial idea, the love story aspect, came to me in 2014 on a long stretch of highway in Italy and then developed over the course of several years, while dealing with others’ serious mental health difficulties, realising the strains on those who support and/or are related to those suffering from the illness.

“I also thought a lot about the many young people quietly forgoing their own lives to support their families, especially highlighted during the Covid lockdowns.”

Hager, from Raumati South, had some challenges to overcome in the book process.

Mandy Hager at a book signing session.

“The research involved in digging into the world of people with achondroplasia (a form of dwarfism), Bruce Lee’s martial art Jeet Kune Do, art history, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and the devastating 1999 Jiji earthquake in Taiwan.”

Hager, who in 2019 was awarded the Margaret Mahy Medal for lifetime achievement and a distinguished contribution to New Zealand’s literature for young people, had lots of special moments but one stood out.

“Developing the relationship between Grace and Charlie, the two central characters, and finding their voices.”

Though marketed as young adult, Gracehopper is a book (published by OneTreeHouse) for everyone aged 14 and up.

Hager will have her next project out soon.

“I’m launching the first of a paranormal thriller series for adults (Strays and Waifs) in August, published by The Cuba Press.”



