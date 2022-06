Police responded to the Manawatū crash at 3.15am. File photo / NZME

One person has died at the scene of an early morning crash in Manawatū.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Cheltenham Hunterville Rd, near Kiwitia Stream Bridge.

Police responded to the crash at 3.15am and said sadly the driver had died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

An investigation is ongoing.