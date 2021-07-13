Man with machete arrested in Dunedin after allegedly threatening to kill police

A machete-wielding man who allegedly threatened to kill police has been arrested.
Sergeant Tony Ritchie said police were called to reports of a family harm incident in Dunedin at 6.30am today.
A man at the property had allegedly threatened to kill police when they arrived, Sgt Ritchie said.
The man confronted police with a machete and a knife, he said.
The Armed Offenders Squad was called, but frontline officers managed to de-escalate the situation and take the man into custody.
He has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, and other charges would follow.