Man with machete arrested in Dunedin after allegedly threatening to kill police

A machete-wielding man who allegedly threatened to kill police in Dunedin has been arrested. Photo / NZH

A machete-wielding man who allegedly threatened to kill police in Dunedin has been arrested. Photo / NZH

A machete-wielding man who allegedly threatened to kill police has been arrested.

Sergeant Tony Ritchie said police were called to reports of a family harm incident in Dunedin at 6.30am today.

A man at the property had allegedly threatened to kill police when they arrived, Sgt Ritchie said.

The man confronted police with a machete and a knife, he said.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called, but frontline officers managed to de-escalate the situation and take the man into custody.

He has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, and other charges would follow.