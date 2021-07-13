Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Man with machete arrested in Dunedin after allegedly threatening to kill police

Quick Read
A machete-wielding man who allegedly threatened to kill police in Dunedin has been arrested. Photo / NZH

A machete-wielding man who allegedly threatened to kill police in Dunedin has been arrested. Photo / NZH

Otago Daily Times

A machete-wielding man who allegedly threatened to kill police has been arrested.

Sergeant Tony Ritchie said police were called to reports of a family harm incident in Dunedin at 6.30am today.

A man at the property had allegedly threatened to kill police when they arrived, Sgt Ritchie said.

Read More

The man confronted police with a machete and a knife, he said.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called, but frontline officers managed to de-escalate the situation and take the man into custody.

He has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, and other charges would follow.