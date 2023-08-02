A man angered by a woman who posted a video of him on TikTok is back in prison after he threw a recycling bin at her, cutting her arm. Photo / 123RF

A woman’s wrist was “cut to the bone” when she put up her arm to shield her head from a wheelie bin hurled at her.

The offender, Joshua Andrew Garlick, was upset she had posted a video of him on TikTok, so went to her address in a mood described as “extremely angry”.

The course of events over the next few minutes ended with him being sent back to prison, which had become a regular occurrence throughout his adult life.

The Nelson District Court heard yesterday that Garlick also has convictions for assaults on police and a taxi driver.

“The only person who can change your path is you,” Judge Jo Rielly told him, before sentencing the 37-year-old to 13 months in prison on the lead charge of assault with intent to injure.

It was just before 10am on Sunday, March 12 when Garlick, who was friends with members of the woman’s family, went to her home to confront her about the video she had posted.

Defence lawyer Tony Bamford said Garlick had taken offence at what had been posted online so went to confront the woman, which ended with him throwing the bin at her, causing a “really unpleasant injury” and triggering ongoing and increased anxiety.

It’s understood the video was little more than Garlick being captured on CCTV camera as he approached the address during an earlier visit.

When he returned to confront the woman, Garlick was holding a petrol container when he approached the woman’s home and threw it at the front door, which left a large hole. Garlick then picked up a broom and knocked over a camera which was recording at the time.

The victim was described in court as having a “post-traumatic obsession” with CCTV cameras and now lived in a state of constant heightened fear.

After Garlick had knocked down the camera, he walked down the driveway, picked up a large yellow recycling bin and threw it at the woman, who had stepped outside. The bin hit her in the arm she had raised to protect her head.

Garlick continued to walk away, but picked up a nearby wooden birdhouse, walked back to the victim and threw a punch at her head, but missed.

He then threw the birdhouse at her, which also missed and hit a nearby car instead, shattering an indicator light.

He was arrested and charged.

Bamford said Garlick’s offending was linked to struggles in his early years triggered by disassociation from his culture, and a lifestyle which had affected the way he interacted with people.

Police prosecution said his difficulties were understandable, but there needed to be a time when he learned to take responsibility for his actions.

“The victim now lives in a form of constant fear. This incident was quite violent,” the police said.

Garlick, who appeared in court via video link from prison, where he has been in custody since his arrest, said through his lawyer he wanted to assure the victim that she did not need to be afraid of him and what had happened was the result of an “unfortunate set of circumstances”.

“He wants to give a personal assurance it won’t happen again,” Bamford said.

Judge Rielly said the victim had suffered emotional harm, had been distressed by Garlick’s visit, and had spent time being too scared to remain at home in case he turned up again.

Judge Rielly said whether the victim wanted to accept the assurance that Garlick did not pose any further risk was a matter for her to decide.

“Sadly, Mr Garlick, you appear for sentence again, against a backdrop of having been in and out of prison throughout your adult life.

“It’s time you took responsibility for your lifestyle and behaviour.”

Judge Rielly also said Garlick had been “forever full of excuses” and quick to blame others for his actions, including for his return to using meth. The number of victims left in his wake was equally sad.

She urged Garlick to think about his latest victim and what she had endured as a result of his outburst, which had been “entirely unreasonable”.

“There’s only so much other people can help you with,” she said.

Further prison terms were given, to be served concurrently on two associated charges of wilful damage plus one charge of breaching a condition of his release from prison in January, when he failed to report on February 28. Garlick was also sentenced on a charge of driving while forbidden on February 10, while subject to release conditions.

Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.